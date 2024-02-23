Simmons scores 15 as Abilene Christian downs California Baptist 71-65

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons scored 15 points as Abilene Christian beat California Baptist 71-65 on Thursday night.

Simmons added five assists for the Wildcats (11-15, 6-9 Western Athletic Conference). Ali Abdou Dibba added 14 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Hunter Jack Madden shot 4 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Lancers (14-12, 7-8) were led in scoring by Scotty Washington, who finished with 15 points. They also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Blondeau Tchoukuiengo. In addition, Yvan Ouedraogo finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

By The Associated Press