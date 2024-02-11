Cloudy
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Searles scores 33 as Utah Tech knocks off Cal Baptist 85-78

By AP News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jaylen Searles’ 33 points led Utah Tech past California Baptist 85-78 on Saturday night.

Searles added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Trailblazers (10-14, 6-7 Western Athletic Conference). Beon Riley scored 12 points and Tanner Christensen added nine.

Scotty Washington led the way for the Lancers (14-9, 7-5) with 20 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 16 points, five assists and two steals for Cal Baptist. Hunter Goodrick also had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 