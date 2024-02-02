Drizzle
Mogbo’s 21 help San Francisco defeat San Diego 95-79

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo’s 21 points helped San Francisco defeat San Diego 95-79 on Thursday.

Mogbo added 10 rebounds for the Dons (17-6, 6-2 West Coast Conference). Marcus Williams added 19 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals. Malik Thomas was 5 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Steven Jamerson II led the Toreros (12-11, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Wayne McKinney III added 11 points for San Diego. PJ Hayes also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

