Cal Baptist holds on to beat Stephen F. Austin 81-79

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. had 29 points in California Baptist’s 81-79 win against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Yvan Ouedraogo’s free throw stretched Cal Baptist’s lead to 81-75 with 1:37 left. AJ Cajuste made a pair of free throws on back-to-back possessions to end the scoring with 1:12 left. The Lumberjacks then missed a jumper and two free throws on their last two possessions.

Daniels shot 10 for 21 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (13-7, 6-3 Western Athletic Conference). Scotty Washington was 9-of-18 shooting (7 for 12 from 3-point range) to add 26 points. Brantly Stevenson had 11 points and shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The ‘Jacks (12-8, 5-4) were led by Latrell Jossell, who recorded 23 points and two steals. Cajuste added 16 points and six assists for SFA. Kyle Hayman also put up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

