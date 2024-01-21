Daniels scores career-high 39, leads Cal Baptist over Southern Utah 83-76

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Sophomore Dominique Daniels Jr. scored a career-high 39 points to lead California Baptist over Southern Utah 83-76 on Saturday night.

Daniels shot 10 for 24 (6 for 12 from 3-point range) and 13 of 14 from the free throw line for the Lancers (11-7, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). Brantly Stevenson scored 11 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

The Thunderbirds (6-12, 1-6) were led by Dominique Ford, who recorded a season-high 28 points. Ford has scored in double figures in every game but one this season. Zion Young added 15 points for Southern Utah. In addition, Parsa Fallah had 14 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press