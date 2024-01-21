Cloudy
56.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McLaughlin’s 31 lead Northern Arizona past Sacramento State 70-61

By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin’s 31 points led Northern Arizona over Sacramento State 70-61 on Saturday night.

McLaughlin shot 10 for 22 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free throw line for the Lumberjacks (9-10, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Liam Lloyd scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Oakland Fort shot 1 for 11 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Austin Patterson led the Hornets (6-13, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Sacramento State also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Duncan Powell. In addition, Jacob Holt had eight points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Northern Arizona visits Idaho and Sacramento State plays Montana State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 