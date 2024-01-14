Light Rain
46.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Thomas scores 26, San Francisco beats Portland 96-69

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas’ 26 points helped San Francisco defeat Portland 96-69 on Saturday.

Thomas also added five rebounds for the Dons (14-4, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Ndewedo Newbury scored 22 points and added three blocks. Jonathan Mogbo had 18 points and shot 8 of 14 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. The Dons picked up their sixth straight win.

The Pilots (7-11, 1-2) were led in scoring by Vukasin Masic, who finished with 21 points. Tyler Robertson added 10 points for Portland. In addition, Juan Sebastian Gorosito finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 