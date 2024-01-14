Daniels, Tchoukuiengo lead California Baptist over Abilene Christian 68-53

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 19 points, Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 18 and California Baptist breezed to a 68-53 victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.68-53

Daniels also had five rebounds and five assists for the Lancers (10-7, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Tchoukuiengo shot 6 of 11 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Airion Simmons finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Wildcats (6-10, 1-4). Leonardo Bettiol added 15 points, while Hunter Jack Madden scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press