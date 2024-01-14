Light Rain
Daniels, Tchoukuiengo lead California Baptist over Abilene Christian 68-53

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 19 points, Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 18 and California Baptist breezed to a 68-53 victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.68-53

Daniels also had five rebounds and five assists for the Lancers (10-7, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Tchoukuiengo shot 6 of 11 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

Airion Simmons finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Wildcats (6-10, 1-4). Leonardo Bettiol added 15 points, while Hunter Jack Madden scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

