California comes from 16 down to beat Colorado, 82-78

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Cone hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 12 seconds to give California a come-from-behind, 82-78 win over Colorado on Wednesday night.

The win earned Cal back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Colorado built a 14-point lead in the first half behind a 15-point effort by Eddie Lampkin Jr, and the Buffaloes were up by 16 points, 52-36 after a J’Vonne Hadley layup with 15 minutes left in the second half. But Colorado went scoreless for almost four minutes while Cal scored 11 unanswered points to start a 20-6 run that pulled the Golden Bears within two, 58-56 with 8:16 left.

Jaylon Tyson dunked to give Cal its first lead of the second half, 63-62 and Cone’s 3-pointer with 2:32 left put the Bears in front for good, 73-70. Tristan da Silva hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to get Colorado within one, 77-76, but Tyson hit two free throws, and after Cody Williams’ jumper Cone hit the first of two free throws to make it 80-78. After da Silva missed a 3-point attempt with four seconds left, he added two more to set the final margin.

Tyson finished with a career-high 30 points to lead Cal (6-10, 2-3 Pac-12). Cone was 4 of 12 from behind the arc and added 17 points and Fardaws Aimaq added six points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Lampkin finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Colorado (11-5, 2-3) and da Silva hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range to add 20 points and six boards. Williams contributed 16 points and KJ Simpson added 12.

Cal plays at Oregon Saturday. Colorado returns home to play host to USC Saturday.

