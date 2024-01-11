Man armed with assault rifle killed after opening fire on Riverside County sheriff’s deputies

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Southern California shot and killed an armed man who opened fire on them with an assault rifle when they answered a report of a fight at a home, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in Hemet, 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department said in a statement.

Officers were told there had been a fight between family members and a woman had been injured. They contacted the suspect at the front door but he shut it and then fired at them from inside, authorities said.

He then left the home wearing body armor and opened fire again with an assault rifle, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

At least one deputy fired back and the man was struck. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said. His name wasn’t immediately released.

No deputies were hurt. One family member, a woman, was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Department said.