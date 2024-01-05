Cloudy
Mogbo’s 30 lead San Francisco past Pacific 92-88 in OT to open WCC

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo’s 30 points led San Francisco over Pacific 92-88 in overtime on Thursday to open West Coast Conference play.

Mogbo added 18 rebounds for the Dons (12-4). Malik Thomas scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Marcus Williams had 14 points and shot 5 for 15 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 1 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Tigers (6-10) were led by Lesown Hallums, who posted 25 points. Moe Odum added 19 points and 10 assists for Pacific. Donovan Williams also put up 15 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

