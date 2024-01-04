Patterson scores 14 in Sacramento State’s 67-64 victory over Kansas City

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Austin Patterson’s 14 points helped Sacramento State defeat UMKC 67-64 on Wednesday night.

Patterson was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Hornets (4-10, 0-2). Akolda Mawein shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to add 11 points. Duncan Powell was 5 of 7 shooting and 0 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Kangaroos (6-10) were led in scoring by Jamar Brown, who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Faas added 13 points and eight rebounds for UMKC. In addition, Allen David Mukeba Jr. finished with nine points.

By The Associated Press