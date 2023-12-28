Cloudy
54.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Daniels and Washington each score 17, California Baptist knocks off Chicago State 74-62

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. and Scotty Washington each had 17 points in California Baptist’s 74-62 victory over Chicago State on Wednesday.

Daniels shot 6 for 17 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Lancers (8-4). Washington shot 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Yvan Ouedraogo had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 27 points and five assists for the Cougars (7-11). Jahsean Corbett added 20 points and eight rebounds for Chicago State.

Both teams play on Saturday. Cal Baptist visits New Mexico State and Chicago State travels to play DePaul.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 