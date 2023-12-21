Cloudy
Thomas’ 19 help San Francisco beat Northern Arizona 91-51

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas scored 19 points as San Francisco beat Northern Arizona 91-51 on Wednesday night.

Thomas shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Dons (9-4). Jonathan Mogbo scored 16 points while finishing 8 of 8 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Marcus Williams had 12 points and was 4-of-6 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Lumberjacks (6-6) were led in scoring by Liam Lloyd, who finished with nine points. Trenton McLaughlin and C.J. Ford had seven points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

