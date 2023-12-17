UCSD plays Sacramento State on 3-game road skid

UCSD Tritons (5-5) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-7)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hits the road against Sacramento State looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Hornets are 1-1 in home games. Sacramento State has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tritons have gone 0-3 away from home. UCSD scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Sacramento State averages 73.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 69.5 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is shooting 53.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hornets. Brandon Betson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Sacramento State.

Bryce Pope is averaging 17.8 points for the Tritons. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 14.4 points for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press