Cal Baptist secures 70-69 win over UC Riverside

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 16 points helped California Baptist defeat UC Riverside 70-69 on Saturday night.

Brantly Stevenson made a 3-pointer that gave Cal Baptist a 70-67 lead with 1:09 remaining. Jhaylon Martinez’s layup for UC Riverside capped the scoring with 55 seconds left. Barrington Hargress missed a jumper on the Highlanders final possession.

Daniels was 7-of-15 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Lancers (7-3). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Hunter Goodrick finished with 14 points and added eight rebounds.

The Highlanders (4-7) were led in scoring by Hargress, who finished with 19 points. Isaiah Moses added 12 points and six assists for UC Riverside. Vladimer Salaridze also put up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

