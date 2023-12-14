Clear
40.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sharavjamts and Williams score 18 points apiece to lead San Francisco past Seattle 62-59

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Sharavjamts and Marcus Williams scored 18 points apiece to lead San Francisco over Seattle 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Williams’ jumper gave San Francisco a 57-55 advantage with 2:01 to play, and the Dons led the rest of the way. San Francisco’s Justin Bieker’s free throw capped the scoring with three seconds left, and Kobe Williamson missed a 3-pointer for Seattle to end it.

Sharavjamts shot 6 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Dons (8-3). Williams was 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Malik Thomas finished with 13 points.

The Redhawks (6-4) were led by Cameron Tyson, who posted 22 points. Seyi Reiley and Brandton Chatfield each recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 