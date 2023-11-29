Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sewage spill closes 2-mile stretch of coastline at Southern California’s Laguna Beach

By AP News

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 95,000 gallons (360,000 liters) of sewage spilled in Laguna Beach on Wednesday, leading to the closure of more than 2 miles (3.2 km) of Southern California coastline to swimmers and surfers, health officials said.

The Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental division said the spill occurred following a break in a main sewer line.

The closure affects much of the coastline in the upscale beach city about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Los Angeles.

“The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards,” the agency said in a statement.

Officials didn’t immediately say where exactly the break occurred.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 