Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mogbo, Williams lead San Francisco over DePaul 70-54

By AP News

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo and Marcus Williams scored 14 points apiece to guide San Francisco to a 70-54 victory over DePaul in the Arizona Tip-Off on Sunday night.

Mogbo also added six rebounds for the Dons (3-2). Williams shot 6 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds and three steals. Ryan Beasley had 10 points and was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Chico Carter Jr. finished with 15 points for the Blue Demons (1-4). Da’Sean Nelson added 15 points for DePaul. Jeremiah Oden also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 