Mogbo, Williams lead San Francisco over DePaul 70-54

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo and Marcus Williams scored 14 points apiece to guide San Francisco to a 70-54 victory over DePaul in the Arizona Tip-Off on Sunday night.

Mogbo also added six rebounds for the Dons (3-2). Williams shot 6 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds and three steals. Ryan Beasley had 10 points and was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Chico Carter Jr. finished with 15 points for the Blue Demons (1-4). Da’Sean Nelson added 15 points for DePaul. Jeremiah Oden also recorded nine points.

