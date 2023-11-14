Clear
UC San Diego breezes to 116-57 victory over La Verne

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 15 points in UC San Diego’s 116-57 win against La Verne on Monday night.

Tait-Jones also had six rebounds and three steals for the Tritons (3-0). Bryce Pope scored 15 points and added five rebounds. J’Raan Brooks shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Darien Guyton led the Leopards in scoring, finishing with 12 points. La Verne also got eight points and two steals from Brad Yasukochi. In addition, Kyler Harvey finished with five points.

NEXT UP

UCSD hosts Navy in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

