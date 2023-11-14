Cone, Tyson propel California past Cal State Bakersfield 83-63

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Cone sank seven 3-pointers and scored 23, Jaylon Tyson added a double-double and California cruised to an 83-63 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Monday night.

Cone made seven of his 16 shots from beyond the arc for the Golden Bears (2-1). Tyson totaled 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Fardaws Aimaq added 14 points and seven boards. Devin Askew had 12 points and Grant Newell scored 10 with eight rebounds as all five starters finished in double figures.

Kaleb Higgins had 22 points to lead the Roadrunners (1-2). Modestas Kancleris pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Wilbon scored 10.

Cone had 17 points by halftime to guide the Golden Bears to a 49-34 advantage. Higgins accounted for nearly half of the Roadrunners’ first-half output, scoring 16.

Cal snapped a two-game skid against Bakersfield and leads the all-time series 3-2.

Mark Madsen is in his first season as coach at Cal. Madsen, who led Utah Valley to the NIT semifinals last season, made a trip to the Final Four while playing for Stanford and won two NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden Bears host Montana State on Thursday to finish off a four-game homestand to begin the season.

