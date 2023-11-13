Mostly Clear
62.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Degenhart puts up 17 as Boise State knocks off San Francisco 63-58

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 17 points as Boise State beat San Francisco 63-58 on Sunday night.

Degenhart also added five rebounds and three steals for the Broncos (2-0). Max Rice added 15 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Chibuzo Agbo had 15 points and was 6 of 13 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Dons (2-1) were led by Mike Sharavjamts, who recorded 13 points. Ndewedo Newbury added 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for San Francisco. In addition, Jonathan Mogbo finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Boise State’s next game is Sunday against Clemson on the road, and San Francisco squares off against Grand Canyon on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 