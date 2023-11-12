CSU Fullerton wins 78-48 over NAIA-member La Sierra

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Max Jones had 22 points in CSU Fullerton’s 78-48 victory over La Sierra on Saturday.

Jones shot 8 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Titans (1-1,). Donovan Oday shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the foul line to add 15 points. DJ Brewton went 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Eagles were led by Brandhon Thomas, who posted 12 points and two steals. La Sierra also got 11 points and two steals from Keishmer Foster. Benjamin Ramirez also had nine points.

CSU Fullerton visits UCF in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press