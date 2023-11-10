Cloudy
42.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lungu leads San Diego against UCSD after 20-point game

By AP News

San Diego Toreros (2-0) at UCSD Tritons (1-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the UCSD Tritons after Dragos Lungu scored 20 points in San Diego’s 87-61 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

UCSD finished 10-20 overall last season while going 4-10 at home. The Tritons shot 43.0% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

San Diego went 3-8 on the road and 11-20 overall a season ago. The Toreros allowed opponents to score 80.5 points per game and shot 49.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 