Daniels’ 22 lead Cal Baptist past San Francisco State 74-57

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 22 points as Cal Baptist beat San Francisco State 74-57 on Monday night in a season opener for both teams.

Daniels was 7 of 15 shooting, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Lancers. Tylen Riley scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Brantly Stevenson had 11 points and was 3 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Gators were led by Jonah Roth, who posted 13 points. San Francisco State also got 11 points from CJ Bellamy. Tyjean Burrell also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Cal Baptist hosts Jackson State in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

