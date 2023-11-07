Cloudy
55.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Francisco defeats Bethesda (Calif.) 128-59

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo had 17 points in San Francisco’s 128-59 season-opening win over Bethesda (Calif.) on Monday night.

Mogbo had five rebounds for the Dons. Stefan Todorovic scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Malik Thomas went 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Flames were led in scoring by Jonathan Ileleji, who finished with 18 points. Bethesda also got nine points from Michael Henry. Jonathan Joseph also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

San Francisco hosts Saint Francis (Pa.) on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 