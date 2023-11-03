Sacramento travels to Houston for conference matchup

Sacramento Kings (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento travels to Houston for a Western Conference matchup.

Houston finished 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference play and 14-27 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 54.8 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

Sacramento went 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Kings averaged 120.7 points per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg).

Kings: Trey Lyles: day to day (calf), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press