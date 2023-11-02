Officers fatally shoot knife-wielding man at a popular California restaurant after machete attack

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man on the patio of a popular Southern California restaurant after pursuing him from the scene of a nearby machete attack, police said.

None of the many customers inside the Sagebrush Cantina were hurt in the Wednesday night incident and the victim of the machete attack was not seriously injured, the Los Angeles Police Department said in social media posts.

Officers first responded to a report of an assault by someone armed with a machete outside a McDonald’s in the Woodland Hills area. The victim had been able to disarm the machete-wielding assailant but the attacker armed himself with a knife, police said.

The officers saw the suspect running away and followed him down the road to the Sagebrush Cantina, police said.

The suspect was in a parking lot, holding a knife in one hand and a glass bottle in the other, when officers twice discharged Tasers but he continued into the restaurant’s patio area and was shot after he turned and faced the officers while still armed, police said.

The man was given first-aid and then was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police only described him as being in his 50s and said he would be identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Police said the machete and knife were recovered from the crime scenes.

Sagebrush Cantina has been a dining and entertainment destination in the Old Town Calabasas area of the western San Fernando Valley since 1974.