Sacramento faces Los Angeles in conference showdown

Los Angeles Lakers (1-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Sacramento finished 48-34 overall, 32-20 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Kings gave up 118.1 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

Los Angeles went 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers shot 48.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press