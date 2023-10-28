Clear
38.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sacramento faces Los Angeles in conference showdown

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (1-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Sacramento finished 48-34 overall, 32-20 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Kings gave up 118.1 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

Los Angeles went 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Lakers shot 48.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 