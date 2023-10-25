I-80 reopened and evacuations lifted after windy brush fire west of Reno near California line

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Firefighters remained on scene to snuff out hot spots Wednesday after a small brush fire on the edge of Reno quickly grew to 45 acres (18 hectares) with gusty winds overnight, forcing evacuations and briefly closing Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada line before crews got the upper hand.

Winds of up to 30 mph (48 kph) exacerbated flames that threatened 40 to 60 homes in the Verdi area that were evacuated overnight as a precaution. But the interstate was reopened and residents were allowed to return to their homes before sunrise Wednesday, fire officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or structural damage. A temporary shelter that had been set up at the nearby Boomtown hotel-casino cleared out Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Multiple fire agencies responded to the blaze that broke out shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday and quickly spread in erratic conditions caused by the gusty winds, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue spokesperson Adam Mayberry said.

Battalion chief Adrian Villegas said crews did a good job of containing the flames and were being assisted by light rain moving into the area Wednesday morning as they snuffed out smoldering hot spots.

Winds were expected to pick up to 35 to 45 mph (56-72 kph) throughout the day and a lake wind advisory was in effect for area lakes including Lake Tahoe, where winds could create waves as high as 4 feet (1.2 meters), the National Weather Service said.

Light snow was forecast to fall Wednesday evening in the mountains around the lake above elevations of 7,500 feet (2,286 meters), the service said.

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press