Southern California sheriff’s deputy shot and hospitalized in unknown condition

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Southern California was shot and taken to the hospital for surgery Wednesday night while a suspect also was hospitalized, authorities said.

The deputy was shot in Palm Desert, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said shortly before 8 p.m.

The department statements on X — formerly Twitter — initially said the deputy’s condition wasn’t known and later said the deputy was in surgery.

The Sheriff’s Department also said a suspect was taken to the hospital but didn’t immediately provide other details.

Palm Desert is in California’s Coachella Valley, near Palm Springs.