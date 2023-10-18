Four people were killed in a multicar crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A multicar crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu killed four people and injured two others, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pacific Coast Highway about 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Pepperdine University, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Pepperdine said on X, formerly Twitter, that based on information from the sheriff’s department there “is reason to believe” the four killed were students from its Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. It occurred about 25 miles (40 km) west of downtown Los Angeles.

“As we await further details from the investigation, we pray for our entire community,” the university said.