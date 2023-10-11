Clear
66.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ex-convict convicted in fatal shootings of 2 California women in 2016 near Las Vegas Strip

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-convict has been convicted of fatally shooting two Northern California women near the Las Vegas Strip more than seven years ago.

Omar Talley, 38, had been on trial for nearly two weeks before a jury returned a guilty verdict in the double homicide case Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The newspaper said deliberations began Monday morning.

Talley was convicted on two counts of murder with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder and could face sentencing in January.

He was accused of killing Melissa Yvette Mendoza and Jennifer Margarita Chicas — both 27 — and wounding Chicas’ brother-in-law, Jerraud Jackson, in February 2016. Relatives said the victims were in Las Vegas for a family celebration. Jackson survived the shooting and testified against Talley.

According to the Review-Journal, Talley showed little emotion as the verdict was read Tuesday. He initially faced the death penalty in the case.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the victims were in a parking garage west of the Strip when an argument broke out with Talley and shots were fired. Chicas and Mendoza, both from the San Francisco Bay area, died from gunshot wounds to the chest, authorities said.

Talley told police he had been drinking and smoking marijuana on the night of the shootings and remembered little of what happened, according to an arrest report.

Court records show Talley was paroled in 2015 after being sentenced to a Nevada prison for felony pandering of a child and child abuse convictions in 2010.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 