Clear
86.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Tyndall, the former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students, has died.

Tyndall’s lawyer Leonard Levine said Thursday that Tyndall was found dead in his home Wednesday.

Tyndall was charged with sexually assaulting more than a dozen women at the university’s student health center.

Tyndall worked at the prominent university for nearly three decades. The allegations against him first surfaced in 2018.

His trial had not begun and he was out on bond. He faced 35 criminal counts of alleged sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016.

The university agreed in 2021 to an $852 million settlement with more than 700 women who made accusations against Tyndall.

By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 