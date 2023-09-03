Clear
Minnesota United plays Earthquakes to 1-1 draw

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose’s Daniel de Sousa Britto had six saves and Dayne St. Clair turned away five shots for Minnesota United in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Minnesota United (9-8-9) jumped on top in the 4th minute when Teemu Pukki took a pass from Emanuel Reynoso and scored his third goal in his seventh career appearance.

Cade Cowell pulled San Jose (9-9-9) even in the 16th minute, using an assist from Jackson Yueill to score for the first time this season.

San Jose snapped a seven-match winless streak in the series with a 2-0 victory late last season. The only other time the Earthquakes blanked Minnesota United was a 1-0 victory in 2017 in the first match-up.

Minnesota United was coming off back-to-back shutout victories in regular-season play — a first for the club.

Minnesota United will host the New England Revolution on Saturday. San Jose travels to play D.C. United on Saturday.

