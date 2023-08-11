California hiker falls to death in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — A California woman fell to her death while hiking a steep, craggy peak in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park on Friday.

Park rangers say Joy Cho of Simi Valley was hiking with seven other people when she fell off the west side of Teewinot Mountain in the early morning. She died at the scene, and her body was flown from the area by helicopter.

National Park Service officials did not say how old Cho was, what caused her to fall or how far she fell.

Teewinot, a popular destination for mountaineers, is an exposed peak that reaches 12,325 feet (3,757 meters) above sea level.