Passenger rail service restored a month after Southern California coastal landslide

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Passenger rail service has been restored along a section of the Southern California coast a month after a landslide damaged a historic building and threatened seaside tracks.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner service and regional Metrolink trains resumed travel through the Orange County city of San Clemente during the Memorial Day weekend, both railroads announced on their websites.

The move followed completion of emergency work to stabilize a slope that slid on April 27, damaging the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens on a hilltop above a section of railroad tracks between San Diego and Los Angeles.

The landslide broke off the ocean view terrace at the Spanish Colonial Revival-style center, which was built in the late 1920s as the home of the city’s founder. The center partially reopened last week.