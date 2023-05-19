19 inmates hurt when car hits bus in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — At least 19 inmates were left with minor injuries after a car ran a red light and crashed into a bus Friday morning in downtown Sacramento, authorities said.

The car crashed a few blocks away from Sacramento County Main Jail, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet showing damage to a white bus.

Fire officials said there were 23 inmates on board and three were taken to the hospital, KCRA-TV reported. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, officials said.

The bus was traveling north when a Tesla going west ran a red light and crashed into the middle of the bus. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department released a video taken from a traffic camera that shows the Tesla driver attempted to brake before hitting the bus. It is not immediately clear if the Tesla, which sustained major front-end damage, was on autopilot when it crashed.

The driver, who had been heading to the airport, appeared unharmed, KCRA-TV reported.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department didn’t immediately respond to questions about the crash.

Video showed people in orange jumpsuits receiving medical aid on the steps of a nearby federal courthouse and several being taken on gurneys into ambulances.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the inmates were being taken at the time of the crash.