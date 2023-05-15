Clear
Oakland students to return to class after district, striking teachers reach deal

By AP News
Striking teachers hold a rally outside City Hall in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 4, 2023. More than 3,000 teachers and other workers in the Oakland Unified School District went on strike Thursday, saying the district failed to bargain in good faith on a new contract that asks for more resources for students and higher pay for employees. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Students in the Oakland Unified School District will return to full classroom instruction Tuesday after the district and teachers announced a tentative deal to end a strike that had kept 34,000 students out of school for more than a week.

Monday will be a transition day with schools open to students, but teachers will not be expected in classrooms for full-time instruction until Tuesday. The district is east of San Francisco.

The union representing 3,000 educators, counselors and other workers walked out May 4 in a bid for traditional demands such as higher salaries. But they also wanted “common good” changes, such as reparations for Black students and resources for students who are homeless.

The strike came at the end of the school year, which wraps up May 25.

The tentative agreement will be put to members for ratification.

