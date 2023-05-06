Cloudy
54.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police say 1 dead, 3 wounded in San Diego drive-by shooting

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A drive-by shooting near a San Diego recreation center killed one person and wounded three others Friday evening, police said.

Shots were fired from a car shortly after 7 p.m. at a parking lot near Montgomery-Waller Community Park in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said.

Police told KGTV-TV that a man believed to be in his 20s died at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the other victims.

No arrests were immediately made and other details of the shooting, including a possible motive, weren’t immediately released.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 