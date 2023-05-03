Cloudy
63.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Workers stuck on lifts in construction site collapse near LA

By AP News

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Emergency crews responded Wednesday to the scene of a construction site collapse near Los Angeles, authorities said.

Five minor injuries were reported after roof girders collapsed about 11 a.m. in Glendale, according to a city police sergeant who declined to give his name.

TV news helicopter footage showed at least three workers stranded in baskets of two hydraulic lifts inside a building with no roof.

The city’s fire department brought in ladder trucks to try and rescue the stuck workers.

Glendale is home to about 195,000 people in the San Fernando Valley about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 