Los Angeles residential fire displaces more than two dozen

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than two dozen people were displaced when a tree fire spread to a two-story residential building west of downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The fire was reported in the Westlake district shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, said Nicholas Prange, a Fire Department spokesperson.

Flames destroyed the attic and partially damaged the second floor but 74 firefighters prevented the blaze from burning down into first-floor units, he said.

The cause of the blaze, which displaced approximately 27 people, was under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have separately been investigating a series of tree fires in the northeast LA communities of Mount Washington, Glassell Park and Silver Lake.

