Partly Cloudy
59.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police: 2 arrests in slayings of teen brothers in Oakland

By AP News

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of teenage brothers Angel Soleto and Jazy Soleto at a birthday party in Oakland last October, authorities said.

The Oakland Police Department confirmed Tuesday’s arrests, but declined to provide additional details, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday.

Jazy, 17, and Angel, 15, were fatally shot and two others were wounded when a masked shooter stormed the party and opened fire on Oct. 1 in Oakland’s Longfellow neighborhood.

The brothers attended Berkeley High School and played soccer.

Investigators have said they believe the shooting may have been connected to a conflict at school.

A police spokesperson said the department hopes to provide more information on the investigation this week.

The boys’ 13-year-old younger brother also was at the party and was not injured.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 