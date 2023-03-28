Driver jumps out of stolen CHP cruiser during pursuit

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a reportedly stolen California Highway Patrol cruiser jumped out as it was pursued down a desert highway Tuesday.

The driver hit the pavement hard and lay motionless in the middle of the road, as the scene was broadcast by Southern California TV news helicopters.

The cruiser veered off the road and crashed through a utility pole before coming to a halt off State Route 138 in the high desert north of Los Angeles.

A law enforcement officer quickly pulled the driver out of the roadway. Officers then carried the person next to another cruiser and appeared to be providing first aid.

The driver jumped shortly after a tire came off the stolen cruiser, apparently after rolling over a spike strip.

The CHP Southern Division office was gathering information on the incident and did not immediately have details.