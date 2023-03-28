Another powerful Pacific storm knocks on California’s door

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful weather system originating in the Gulf of Alaska pushed into Northern California on Tuesday, bringing more wind, rain and snow to a state battered by months of storms.

Forecasters warned of heavy snow in the coastal mountains and the Sierra Nevada, where accumulations of up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) were possible.

An avalanche warning was issued for the greater Lake Tahoe area.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to pull a plume of Pacific moisture into California as it tracked south, but the rainfall was not expected to be as intense as the atmospheric rivers that impacted the state in recent weeks.

After a dozen previous atmospheric rivers and blizzards fueled by arctic air, the water content of California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack is more than double normal overall, and nearly triple in the southern Sierra.

The state’s two largest reservoirs, Shasta and Oroville, have risen above their historical averages to date.

In Southern California, the Metropolitan Water District is using water from the north to fill its massive Diamond Valley Lake, an artificial reservoir that had diminished to 60% of capacity after three years of drought. It’s expected to be full again by year’s end.