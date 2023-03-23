2 suffer serious burns in Los Angeles apartment complex fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people suffered serious burns in a fire at a large Los Angeles apartment complex on Thursday, authorities said.

The fire in the Sun Valley area erupted at midday and flames were lapping up from a second-floor unit to the third floor when firefighters arrived, Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said in a statement.

Several residents took refuge on top-floor balconies while firefighters attacked the flames.

The fire was largely held to the unit where it began and was extinguished in about a half-hour, according to Stewart.

Arson investigators responded to the scene under protocols for burn injuries.