Mostly Cloudy
57.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Top 10 historic Sierra snow seasons

By AP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Here is a list of the Top 10 Sierra winters with the most snow in the 77 years since the UC-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab started keeping records in 1946 northwest of Lake Tahoe near Donner Pass at Soda Springs, California:

TOP TEN HISTORIC SIERRA SNOW SEASONS

1951-52 — 812 inches (2,062 cm), or 67.7 feet (20.6 meters)

2022-23 — 677 inches (1,719.6 cm), or 56.4 feet (17.2 meters)

1982-83 — 651 inches (1,704 cm), or 56 feet (17 meters)

2010-11 — 643 inches (1,635 cm), or 53.6 feet (16.35 meters)

1981-82 — 624 inches (1,583 cm), or 52 feet (15.8 meters)

1968-69 — 602 inches (1,529 cm), or 50.2 feet (15.3 meters)

1994-95 — 598 inches (1,519 cm), or 49.8 feet (15.2 meters)

1955-56 — 594 inches (1,509 cm), or 49.5 feet (15.1 meters)

1957-58 — 593 inches (1,506 cm), or 49.4 feet (15 meters)

2016-17 — 573 inches (1,455 cm), or 47.7 feet (14.5 meters)

___

Source: UC-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab; Soda Springs, California; founded 1946. The snow season coincides with the water season that begins on October 1 and runs through the following September 30.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 