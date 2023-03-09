Clear
40.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

3 Los Angeles police officers shot; conditions unknown

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three Los Angeles police officers were shot Wednesday evening and hospitalized in unknown condition while the suspect remained barricaded in a neighborhood east of Los Angeles, police said.

Officers had gone to Lincoln Heights, an older neighborhood of single-family homes, at around 4:30 p.m. and the shootings were reported about two hours later, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The officers were hospitalized but there was no immediate word on their conditions. Two were patrol officers and the third was a K9 unit officer, police said.

Details of the shootings also weren’t immediately released.

The LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert and officers, including SWAT team members, flooded into the area and sealed it off.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 