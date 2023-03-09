Partly Cloudy
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Southern California man is mauled to death by 4 dogs

By AP News

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man working at a Southern California business was mauled to death by the owner’s four dogs, authorities said.

A 911 call about someone screaming send Riverside County sheriff’s deputies to a home that had been converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the county Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

The man, whose name wasn’t immediate released, was attacked while doing some work for the owner and had previously worked at the site without any problems, authorities said.

The owner wasn’t present during the attack. He later surrendered the dogs, three Belgian Maliois and a Cane Corso, for “human euthanasia,” the animal services department said.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 