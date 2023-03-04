Cloudy
Suspected shooter kills self after chase in Sonoma County

By AP News

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A man who reportedly shot at people in California’s wine country killed himself Friday after a car chase, authorities said.

Reports came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. that a man was shooting at people in Santa Rosa, Sonoma County sheriff’s Deputy Rob Dillon said in a video.

No injuries were reported.

Some people described the suspect’s vehicle, a black Dodge truck, and deputies found the truck and tried to pull it over, leading to a chase that last about five miles.

Dillon said deputies finally managed to stop the car with a PIT maneuver, which involves bumping the car in a way that makes it spin out.

“The suspect shot himself when the truck came to a stop,” Dillon said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before noon. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Other details, including what prompted the shooting attacks, weren’t immediately available.

